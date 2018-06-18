Pilot met his death in valley where he had played as a youngster
Known for building his own light aircraft and having cheated death in a plane crash three years ago, Rego Burger was killed on Monday last week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.