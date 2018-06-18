PE man arrested after tip-off

A 33-year-old Port Elizabeth man was arrested after trying to hide when police raided his home during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police raided the house in Mahambahlala Street, Kwazakhele, at about 1:45am, after receiving a tip-off that a firearm and suspected stolen items were hidden inside the house.

“The suspect was standing outside the house, in his garden, when police arrived at the address. As they arrived at the house, the man saw them and was seen throwing a firearm into the yard before running into the house,” he said.

“Police entered the house and arrested the man before commencing a search of the premises.”

Beetge said suspected stolen jewellery as well as two new cellphones, still inside their packaging, were found on the property.

“There was a broken down car inside the yard. On searching the car, two brand new cellphones were found hidden inside. On searching the house, a moneybox containing jewellery, including three gold watches and rings, was also found. Two [firearm] magazines were also found hidden under his bed.”

Beetge said the estimated value of the cellphones alone was thought to be about R30,000.

“The jewellery price is unknown as detectives are still attempting to locate the owners to link the rings and watches to a crime,” he said.