Kuga out on test drive catches fire near Sandton

A Ford Kuga burst into flames near the London Road offramp on the N3 near Alexandra in Sandton on Monday.

"One of the guys from Ford had taken the car for a test drive‚" said Captain Granville Meyer.

"The car suddenly set alight on its own‚" he said.

A motorist‚ Daren Grusin‚ supplied TimesLIVE with pictures of the fiery vehicle.

"I was driving past when I saw the car there‚" he said.

Another person posted a video of the burning car.