Businesses face legal steps over power bills
Metro initiates action on R260m debts, but open to alternate deal
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality initiates action on R260m debts by the city’s high energy users.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.