Boy injured after ‘slap by teacher’
Pupil, 6, gets eight stitches after staggering and hitting side of desk
A case was opened against the teacher at the Alexandria police station on June 14 .
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.