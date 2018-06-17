Three arrested after stealing hubcaps off policeman's car

Three men were arrested on Saturday within minutes of stealing hubcaps from a police vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 1.40pm.

"A member from the Forensics unit was on duty and returning to his vehicle after attending a crime scene in Strand Street when he was informed by a member of the community that two men had stolen the hubcaps off his vehicle," she said.

"The men were seen getting into a VW Microbus. The member got into his vehicle and followed them while at the same time requesting for assistance from his colleagues."

Naidu said members of the SAPS Humewood Crime Prevention Unit, PE K9 Unit and PE Flying Squad quickly joined in the search.

"The vehicle was spotted on the N2 and was pulled over by police," she said.

"Three suspects, aged 36, 41, and 47 were arrested and detained on charges of theft from motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property. The stolen hubcaps were found in the vehicle."

The three are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.