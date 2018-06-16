Eskom has warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from 5pm on Saturday.

“The alert does not mean that load shedding will absolutely be implemented but it is a warning to alert electricity consumers that load shedding may possibly be implemented between 17h00 today and 22h00 this evening‚” the power parastatal said.

Eskom cautioned earlier on Saturday that‚ while in a “better position”‚ the country’s power system remained constrained.

It added that with the incoming cold weather‚ it anticipated added pressure on the system and called on consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.

The power parastatal said it would provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality also issued an alert indicating the possibility of load-shedding.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules and groups: