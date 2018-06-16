Protesters removed from Walmer liquor store

Port Elizabeth police escorted six protesters from the premises of Prestons Liquor Stores in Main Road, Walmer, on Saturday afternoon.

The men wanted answers from the store's owner after some staff had allegedly complained to the EFF about working conditions, according to Thulani Ngqeza, who was part of the protest.

Ngqeza claimed the staff had requested they follow up after the store's owner failed to get back to the EFF after a meeting a few weeks ago.

"We came here peacefully to engage with management, but this is what we got," he said, referring to the police being called.

The men stopped customers from entering the shop for about an hour.

The police arrived in two vehicles and the men were removed.