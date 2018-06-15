Search for 'person of interest' following cop killing

Port Elizabeth police have released an indentikit of a person of interest following the murder of a police constable earlier this week.

Detective Constable Bonga Ngcingwana, 35, was shot dead while on duty in Mendi Road, New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

Bonga was travelling with his 37-year-old partner, a sergeant, when four men in a Silver Toyota Etios jumped out, in the middle of the street, and opened fire on the pair.

Police have since released an identikit of a person of interest, a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mayi at 082 697 5914, or Lieutenant-Colonel Smidt at 082 441 8121, or Warrant Officer Twani 071 481 3193 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.