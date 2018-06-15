It was self-defence, says murder accused

A Zimbabwean man claims he was provoked and acted in self-defence when he allegedly beat the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend to death with an iron rod.

Trust Tofa, 30, who faces charges including rape and murder, claims he was first blinded by a pot of boiling water which had been thrown in his face – and that the deceased had then stabbed him with a sharp object.

It is alleged that in a jealous rage he beat fellow Zimbabwean Godfrey Kumire to death with an iron rod on August 18 2016, before dragging his pregnant ex-girlfriend to a nearby house in Motherwell, where he allegedly raped her on two occasions.

Pleas of not guilty were recorded on Tofa’s behalf after he initially refused to participate in proceedings at the Port Elizabeth High Court.