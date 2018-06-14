Eskom commenced with stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday evening due to the current industrial action in which some incidents of sabotage have been reported.

“Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load shedding at 17:41 today [14 June 2018]. We anticipate that this will continue until 8pm tonight. Eskom is load shedding according to the published load shedding schedules‚” the electricity parastatal said.

Earlier‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: “Due to severe power constraints‚ Eskom will implement stage 1 of loadshedding from now (17:50) until 20:00. Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply.”