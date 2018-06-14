Tanzania has lifted a ban on South African meat imports imposed after the listeriosis outbreak.

However‚ three South African factories linked to the listeriosis outbreak remain on the watch list‚ according to a report.

They are Enterprise Food Polokwane‚ Enterprise Foods Germiston and RCL Foods Consumer-Chicken.

More than 200 people have died of food-borne listeriosis since a deadly strain of the disease was discovered several months ago.

Authorities have warned that the disease could have widely felt economic consequences.

In March, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacterium that causes listeriosis‚ in processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods.

The bacterium was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods.