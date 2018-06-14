News

SA meat products cleared following listeriosis scare

Three South African factories linked to listeriosis outbreak remain on the watch list

By TimesLIVE - 14 June 2018

Tanzania has lifted a ban on South African meat imports imposed after the listeriosis outbreak.

However‚ three South African factories linked to the listeriosis outbreak remain on the watch list‚ according to a report.

They are Enterprise Food Polokwane‚ Enterprise Foods Germiston and RCL Foods Consumer-Chicken.

More than 200 people have died of food-borne listeriosis since a deadly strain of the disease was discovered several months ago.

Authorities have warned that the disease could have widely felt economic consequences.

In March, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacterium that causes listeriosis‚ in processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods.

The bacterium was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods. 

Listeriosis food to be treated, burnt

Compass Medical Waste Services has been approved to treat and dispose of food contaminated with listeriosis via autoclave.
News
2 months ago

So were all those Woolies hams just plain old Enterprise in fancy packs?

For the “too posh for polony” South African consumers‚ the listeriosis crisis suddenly got real when Woolworths withdrew 33 of its popular cold meat ...
News
2 months ago

Gran’s ‘tummy bug’ actually fatal listeriosis

Disease claimed unlikely victim within days of first symptoms and left another in frail care Based on everything we have been told about ...
News
3 months ago

LISTERIA | 7 things you need to know

With health minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealing the source of the unique strain of listeria that has caused the world’s biggest documented ...
News
3 months ago

Latest Videos

Seal stabbed, beaten by laughing man
Veteran pilot killed in Baakens air crash

Most Read

X