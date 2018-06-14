Mom and twin boys killed in fire

Three people were killed when a fire ripped through a shack in Uitenhage on Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the fire stated at about 4:45am.

“The family resides at the back of the main home and were still asleep when the home allegedly caught fire,” she said.

The police and the Fire Department were summoned to the scene in Langa and on arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames.

Swart said the mother, Vuyokazi Klaas, 35, and her four-year-old twin boys Abongile and Bonginkosi were killed.

The boys' 42-year-old father, the sole survivor, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and it is under investigation,” Swart said.

Acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander Brigadier Laurence Soekoe expressed his sincere condolences towards the family.