Man arrested, mohair confiscated following early morning chase
A man transporting 160kg of suspected stolen mohair was arrested after trying to speed away from Pearston police on Thursday morning.
The mohair, valued at R50,000, was packed in large bags and found inside the car.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said that the 34-year-old man was arrested shortly before 3am.
“Members from the Pearston Police Station were busy conducting high visibility patrols on the Klipplaatberg Road in Pearston when they noticed a suspicious white Toyota Corolla travelling on the road, with one male occupant inside.
“When the driver of the white Toyota Corolla noticed the police officials, he sped off in the direction of town. Police members gave chase and the driver of the vehicle was successfully pulled off the road in Prince Street, Pearston,” she said.
“Officials acted promptly and discovered two bags containing mohair inside the vehicle.”
Swart said detectives were following up all possible leads to determine where the mohair was stolen and if the suspect could be linked to other related cases.
“Additional charges might be added once the investigations are concluded. The vehicle was also impounded.”
Graaff-Reinet Cluster Commander Brigadier Rudolph Adolph added that the theft of mohair in the Graaff-Reinet area was a concern as South Africa’s world famous mohair industry has been concentrated mainly in the Eastern Cape for more than 173 years.
“South Africa is the world’s premier supplier of mohair, in quality and quantity, and is one of only a few countries that produce fleece as well as value-added products such as yarn, clothing, blankets, throws and carpets."
The man is due to appear in the Pearston Magistrate’s Court on Friday for possession of suspected stolen property.