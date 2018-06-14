Load shedding a 'possibility' in Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler has received notification from Eskom alerting the municipality to the possibility of load shedding later today.

Mettler said there was a "reasonable likelihood" of load shedding although there were no clear time-frames at this stage.

He said the municipality would formally inform the public of time frames once more information was available.

Mettler added that Eskom said that any load shedding would be "precipitated by a declaration of emergency, and that hasn't happened yet".

The critical period will be from 5pm to 8pm.