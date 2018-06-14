Hijacked cars recovered in PE

Three vehicles, hijacked in separate incidents across Port Elizabeth since Wednesday, were recovered within two hours of each other.

This was revealed on Thursday after an Omni Technologies vehicle was hijacked outside a school in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele at 11:30am.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the hijacking took place when the Omni Technologies driver and passenger were ambushed while leaving the Stofile Street school after servicing equipment.

“As they drove out of the school three men ran in front of the car and pointed firearms at them.

"Two shots were fired at the men to ensure that they did not resist.

“Both men were thrown out of the vehicle while the men fled," Beetge said.

The bakkie was recovered at the corner of 10th Avenue and Avenue E in New Brighton at midday by K9 unit members who were working nearby.