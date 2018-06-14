Happy feet boost lives of poor

Dancing feet – and a charitable heartbeat – have seen a group of dancers from the McWilliams Academy of Dance support two deserving campaigns in Nelson Mandela Bay.

McWilliams Academy of Dance (MAD) dancers are one of the driving forces behind The Round Table Winter Knights Campaign – collecting blankets, clothes and non-perishables food items over several weeks.

They are also involved in the Brian Bands Retired Running Shoes Campaign, for which they collected all types of used sports shoes.

Round Table vice-chairman Simon Ward said it filled him with joy to see the willingness displayed by the dancers toward those who were less fortunate.

“It is truly inspiring to see a group of young ladies thinking of those less fortunate than themselves, and on behalf of Round Table 108 and Algoa Toyota, I’d like to thank them for their continued acts of goodwill,” Ward said.

MAD owner Jennifer McWilliams said the community had been the backbone of the dance academy and it was a privilege for the dancers to now contribute to making a difference in the community at large.

“It is very important for us to be giving back to the community who support us so generously with our own efforts to raise funds for our studio and it also enables the girls to grow up with a community conscience,” McWilliams said.