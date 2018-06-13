Triplets fighting fit after early arrival
Mom grateful to Dora Nginza staff for safe delivery
The triplets, two girls and boy whose parents live in Graaff-Reinet, were born prematurely at 32 weeks.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.