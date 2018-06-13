Slain cop's family in shock

The distraught wife of a policeman who was gunned down in broad daylight said she had not yet told her three young children that their father was dead.

This was revealed on Wednesday in the wake of the death of Detective Constable Bonga Ngcingwana, 35, who was gunned down in Mendi Road, New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

Bonga was travelling with his 37-year-old partner, a sergeant, when four men in a Silver Toyota Etios jumped out, in the middle of the street, and opened fire on the pair.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile, flanked by his management team, visited the devastated family.

As he walked into the house, Bonga’s visibly traumatised wife, Nwabisa ,34, burst into tears, crying uncontrollably in the bedroom.