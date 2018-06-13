Slain cop's family in shock
Top cop says killers will be hunted down
The distraught wife of a policeman who was gunned down in broad daylight said she had not yet told her three young children that their father was dead.
This was revealed on Wednesday in the wake of the death of Detective Constable Bonga Ngcingwana, 35, who was gunned down in Mendi Road, New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.
Bonga was travelling with his 37-year-old partner, a sergeant, when four men in a Silver Toyota Etios jumped out, in the middle of the street, and opened fire on the pair.
Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile, flanked by his management team, visited the devastated family.
As he walked into the house, Bonga’s visibly traumatised wife, Nwabisa ,34, burst into tears, crying uncontrollably in the bedroom.
Patikela, who prayed with the family, vowed that everything would be done to track down the culprits.
“We are looking for them. We will not sleep until we have them,” he said.
“This was an attack on the state and is designed to put fear into people. We will not tolerate this and we will track them down.
“We have come her today to look you in your eyes and tell you that we are here for you.”
In an interview Nwabisa told how Bonga loved his job.
“He has been in the police for 10 years and he loved the job. When he was home I felt safe.
“I worried all the time when he went he to work,” she said while choking back the tears.
Nwabisa said the couple had three children - aged 3, 5 and 10 years – who did not yet know about their father’s death.
“They keep asking where their father is and when he is coming home. I have not told them but they know something is wrong,” she said.
Nwabisa added that when she arrived at the hospital, she thought Bonga had been injured.
“The doctor then called me into the room and told me he did not make it. I was in such shock,” she said