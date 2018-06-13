PE taxi owner shot dead at home

A Port Elizabeth taxi owner was shot dead during what police have said appears to be a squabble.

Lulamile Mafani, 57, was gunned down in his house in Indwe street in Motherwell at 9pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that while the motive was not yet known, it was thought the murder took place after an argument with another man over a woman.

“At this stage we are unsure what led to this murder but we can confirm that it is not taxi industry related.”

Beetge said the shooting happened after an unknown man knocked on Mafani's door.

“A relative opened the door and the suspect asked for him [Mafani] by name. He [Mafani] was called and went to the lounge from his bedroom.

"By that stage the two men were alone in the lounge and it remains unknown what they were arguing about,” he said.

“The deceased was then shot at close range in the head before the suspect fled the house.”

Police are still trying to track down the gunman.

A case of murder is under investigation.