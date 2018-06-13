Nelson Mandela Bay's 2018/19 budget finally gets the nod

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, with the help of the African Independent Congress (AIC), finally passed the 2018/19 budget on Wednesday morning.

This was the council’s fourth attempt to pass the budget.

Earlier, the action was clouded by uncertainty when AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye arrived more than an hour late for the meeting which was scheduled for 9am.

After voting, Buyeye quickly left the chamber.

On Tuesday the meeting was adjourned after Buyeye, who initially indicated he would support the budget, made an about-turn based on discussions with the ANC around the decision to incorporate Matatiele in the KwaZulu-Natal administration.