Municipal workers announce strike

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers are expected to down tools on Thursday, the SA Municipal Workers Union announced on Wednesday night.

The decision was taken at a general meeting of members of Samwu in the Bay.

The workers are demanding backpay for long service bonuses, a wage review and the reinstatement of suspended workers.

City manager, Johann Mettler, was served with the notice on Wednesday night.

Samwu regional secretary Mqondisi Nodongwe confirmed the decision.

The strike is expected to start from 7am.

Workers are expected to march from Lillian Diedericks Building to City Hall where they will hand over a memorandum listing their grievances.