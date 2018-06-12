Two men killed in separate gang attacks

Two people have died in separate gang-related shootings in Port Elizabeth since Monday.

The latest shooting saw Dirk Fleur,48, shot and killed at about 1:20pm on Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Fleur and a friend were standing outside a house in Appolis Street, Bloemendal when he went inside to fetch a cooldrink.

“When he came back outside, shots were fired at him hitting him in his chest. One person was seen running from the scene,” she said.

Tuesday's shooting comes after Peter Prinsloo was shot dead in Scholtz Street, Bloemendal, at about 8pm on Monday.

Naidu said Prinsloo and a friend were walking in the street, on their way to the garage to buy petrol, when three men approached and called out to them.

“The two males started running. Shots were fired at them,” she said.

Prinsloo was shot in the back and died on the scene.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is investigating both murders.