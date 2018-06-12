News

Policeman killed in shootout

By athena o'reilly - 12 June 2018
A police constable died on Tuesday following a shootout in New Brighton
Image: Athena O'Reilly

A police constable has died following a shootout on Tuesday afternoon between police and a group of four men.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 3pm in Mendi Road, New Brighton.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shoot-out but Beetge said there were four suspects who had been travelling in a silver Toyota Etios.

The 35-year-old constable, whose identity has been withheld as his next-of-kin have not yet been informed, was shot and he died on his way to hospital.

His colleague, a 37-year-old, was not injured.

“The suspects got away and we are currently investigating a case of murder,” Beetge said.

There was a heavy police presence in the area by Tuesday evening, with officers from clusters from across Nelson Mandela Bay on the scene.

