Numsa heads to court over ‘corrupt’ SAA deal

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is heading to court in a bid to recover damages from several SAA Technical senior executives for their role in alleged irregular sales of ground power units (GPUs).

“In 2016, SAAT sold all 12 of its GPUs to JM Aviation – [this] resulted in a loss of over R5-million,” Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

“We believe the decision to sell the GPUs was motivated by corruption [as] JM Aviation benefited at [SAAT’s] expense.”

“Our allegation is based on the findings of the Open Water Forensic report‚ finalised in May 2017.”

Hlubi-Majola said the forensic report confirmed that the sale of the GPUs was irregular and that proper supply chain management was not followed.

It also found that the sale exposed SAAT to undue financial obligations. “The GPUs were sold to JM Aviation for a price far below the market value.

“It is our firm belief that the sale was induced by corruption or bribery involving senior SAAT employees who may have colluded with executives from JM Aviation to effect the sale.

“Open Water found that SAAT suffered a loss of at least R5 128 687.

“We [demand] that SAA Technical claim that amount directly from the executives accused [in] the report for the role they [allegedly] played in this irregular transaction.”

Hlubi-Majola said Numsa was seeking a court order directing the executives and companies to pay SAAT back the money.

The case is set down for hearing in the South Gauteng High Court on June 28.