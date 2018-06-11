News

PE shack fire leaves one dead

25-year-old killed in shack fire in Lusaka informal settlement

By Gareth Wilson - 11 June 2018
Five boys were killed in a shack fire in Cape Town on Friday night. File picture
Five boys were killed in a shack fire in Cape Town on Friday night. File picture
Image: iStock Images

A 25-year-old man died in a shack fire in Kariteen Street in  Lusaka informal settlement in Greenbushes.

Xolela Ntukelo died at about 1am on Monday.

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Ntukelo was last seen shortly before the fire broke out.

“He lives in a shack behind a family house in the street. According to information received, he went to the main house during the course of the night to ask for a cellphone charger. He got the charger and then left to go back to his shack,” Naidu said.

At about 1am, Ntukelo’s sister woke up and noticed the shack behind their house was on fire.

“The fire department and authorities were alerted,” Naidu said.

Ntukelo’s charred body was found among the debris after the fire was extinguished.

Naidu said no foul play was suspected and fire department investigators would assist in establishing the cause of the blaze.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Related articles

Latest Videos

Convicted triple murderer Henri van Breda sentenced to three life terms
Knysna one year later...

Most Read

X