PE shack fire leaves one dead

A 25-year-old man died in a shack fire in Kariteen Street in Lusaka informal settlement in Greenbushes.

Xolela Ntukelo died at about 1am on Monday.

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Ntukelo was last seen shortly before the fire broke out.

“He lives in a shack behind a family house in the street. According to information received, he went to the main house during the course of the night to ask for a cellphone charger. He got the charger and then left to go back to his shack,” Naidu said.

At about 1am, Ntukelo’s sister woke up and noticed the shack behind their house was on fire.

“The fire department and authorities were alerted,” Naidu said.

Ntukelo’s charred body was found among the debris after the fire was extinguished.

Naidu said no foul play was suspected and fire department investigators would assist in establishing the cause of the blaze.

An inquest docket has been opened.