JUST IN | Plane crashes into Baakens Valley cliffs

Nelson Mandela Bay emergency officials are on the scene of a light airplane crash in the Baakens Valley.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed at about 2.15pm on Monday.

Emergency Medical Services head in the Bay, Brenhan Metune, confirmed the incident, but said it was difficult to access the crash site.

“We are awaiting a situation report,” he said.

Bay businessman Motse Mfuleni said he was sitting in the park overlooking the Baakens Valley when he noticed the plane.

“I’m busy sitting in my car, eating my lunch and just admiring the valley when I saw this aircraft flying really low. It was flying on its side and I could see the wheels and after a minute of it flying like that I heard a loud bang,” Mfuleni said.

He added he wished it was not one of the students from the flight school as that would be “tragic”.