PE cyclist attacked in Walmer

A Port Elizabeth cyclist was left battered and bleeding on the side of the road after he was ambushed, hit over the head with a plank and robbed at the weekend.

The early morning attack, on Saturday at about 5am, took place when businessman Graham Munton, 57, was cycling on Heugh Road towards 6th Avenue in Walmer.

He was cycling from his home in Lovemore Heights.

Munton, who owns GD Engineering, is an avid cyclist and Iroman competitor who has been cycling in Bay for several years.

Since early last year there have been a string of attacks on cyclists along Marine Drive – all within several kilometres of each other.

Munton was taken to St Georges Hospital where he received seven stitches to his head.

He was also treated for a broken collarbone and two cracked ribs.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said that the matter was under investigation.