The five takeouts from former president Jacob Zuma's court appearance

Five things you need to know about former president Jacob Zuma's second court appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

1. His next appearance will be in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27 as the Durban High Court will be undergoing renovations.

2. Zuma's legal team still intends to launch an application to review the decision to prosecute him for fraud and corruption.

3. The Presidency has not responded to Zuma's legal team on whether it will continue to fund his defence.

4. The state is ready to proceed and has mentioned November 12 as a possible trial date.

5. The trial is unlikely to take place this year due to several pending applications and uncertainty over Zuma's funding.