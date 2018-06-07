A father is facing a charge of murder after allegedly shooting his son outside a school in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg.

The police said the man, 50, had taken his 14-year-old son to the secondary school on Tuesday to attend evening classes.

“The father dropped the boy and locked his vehicle and waited inside the vehicle. He then fell asleep.

“The boy came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father’s vehicle.

“The father‚ who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him‚ got scared by the knocking. He pulled out his firearm and shot in the direction of the person who was knocking. He only realised it was his son after he had fired the shot‚” Captain Mpande Khoza said.

The teenager died on the way to a hospital.

Counselling support is being provided to pupils at the school.

“The boy was popular at the school. So many of his friends are traumatised‚ especially those who were at the school last night‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

On its Facebook page‚ the school expressed its condolences.

“The principal‚ staff and learners [have] been touched by this remarkable young man and we express our s condolences to his family and friends.

“As an angel you graced us with your time here with us.

“Now you have a great deal of work to do with our Heavenly Father.”

The father will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court to face an initial charge of murder. – TimesLIVE