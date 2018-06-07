News

Citrus workers end protest

Violent action called off after farmers meet pay demands

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 07 June 2018

Protests in Kirkwood were called off yesterday after striking citrus industry workers heard that farmers had agreed to the pay increase they were demanding.

