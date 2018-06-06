Supporting cancer initiative a piece of cake

The Shoprite and Checkers annual charity drive in support of the Cancer Association of South Africa's (Cansa) has a sweet twist to it this year.

This means that supporting the initiative, which benefits thousands of cancer patients countrywide, will literally be a piece of cake.

The two supermarket giants Shoprite and Checkers have once again stepped up to raise funds for Cansa and, to top it all off, have pledged to donate a portion of all cakes sold in their stores to the non-profit organisation.

To date, the supermarket chains have raised more than R7-million for Cansa to aid the non-profit organisation's tireless efforts to assist cancer patients.

More than 100 000 South Africans are diagnosed with the disease every year.

The money raised goes towards enhancing support programmes offered at Cansa’s care centres in each province.

Customers are invited to support this year’s initiative by buying a cake from any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket this month.