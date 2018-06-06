Airports Company South Africa said yesterday that the renaming process of Cape Town International Airport was on track‚ despite disruptions at a public consultation meeting.

The company said the discussion on Monday night was ultimately properly concluded in spite of demonstrations that disrupted proceedings for a period.

“Submissions on new names for the airport are still open until midnight on June 6 [today] for any member of the public to motivate their choice.

“Those who did not manage to be heard at the public consultation can therefore still have a say.

“Proposals made by e-mail and through other channels will carry equal weight to those made at public meetings.”

The decision to rename the airport has triggered vigorous debate‚ especially after EFF leader Julius Malema proposed that the opportunity be used to honour ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The EFF proposal was shot down at Monday’s meeting by a group calling itself “Gatvol Capetonians”‚ leading to the disruption.

Acsa said that did not deter proceedings. The meeting‚ attended by about 800 people‚ resumed at 8pm.

Voting then took place verbally and via ballot.