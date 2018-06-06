Kirkwood citrus protest continues
The entrance to the Moses Mabhida township was blocked by protesters on Wednesday as the wage-related protests by Kirkwood citrus industry workers continued.
Protesters used rubble and burning tyres to block the entrance to the township. By midday, police managed to drive protesters 400m back into the township. Children were sent home as schools have been closed and shops in town were also closed for the day.
A local councillor has spoken to police to try and organise for a platform for him to speak to residents of the township.
On Tuesday, at least two orchard store rooms and a tractor have been set alight.
Police have opened a case of damage to or tampering with essential infrastructure for investigation and three suspects, two men and a woman have been arrested.
The trio aged between 22 and 30 is due to appear in court soon.
About 800 protesters have converged outside the Sundays River Citrus Company building where the MEC is in a meeting with farm stakeholders.
