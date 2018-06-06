Golden nod for Bay tourism industry

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism won a gold award for service quality at the 2018 Chinese Tourism Welcome Awards, edging out fierce competitors from some of the world’s most exotic destinations.

The awards ceremony which honours tourism excellence in various fields, was held in Shanghai last month.

Entries for the annual showpiece were received from 30 countries from across Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Africa.

In a statement, the tourism body said it had received the award for making great strides in establishing Nelson Mandela Bay as a premium destination in South Africa for Chinese tourists.

This, the statement read, was built upon numerous years of high-level campaigns for the Chinese market that reflected Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism's commitment to high-quality service, capacity to deliver experiences to capture the interest of Chinese tourists, the provision of world-class experiences with African wildlife, natural sights and adventure activities, such as sandboarding.