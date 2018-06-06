Deadline looming for participation in renaming of airports

The deadline for public comments and proposals for the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport draws to a close at midnight on Wednesday.

The Port Elizabeth airport is one of four around the country that could soon be renamed as part of the Department of Arts and Culture's Heritage Promotion and Preservation Programme.

The other three are Cape Town International Airport, East London Airport and Kimberley Airport.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been actively calling for Cape Town International to be renamed after anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who passed away on April 2 this year.

But not everyone agreed with the EFF’s proposal at a chaotic public meeting on Monday evening, which had been described as “quite hectic and disruptive" by Cape Town International Airport general manager Deon Cloete.

Stellenbosch University law graduate Christina Pitt was present at the meeting and tweeted the following: