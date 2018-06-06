News

Bay dam levels continue to plummet

Alarming drop to collective 21% capacity this week

By Siyabonga Sesant - 06 June 2018
Nelson Mandela Bay’s water security is heading towards disaster as dam levels in the metro continue to plummet to devastating lows. 

The latest reading puts collective dam levels at an alarming 21%.

Of the five main supply dams, the Kouga Dam had the lowest water level at just over 8%, while the Loerie Dam stands at 92% full.

The municipality said the last time dams were 100% full, was in November 2015.

The other three key supply dams - Churchill, Impofu and Groendal - this week stood at 17%, 33% and 44% respectively.

The municipality has appealed to residents to strengthen their water conservation efforts.

