Adler accused of selective memory
German national Kristina Adler’s words: “I did not defraud or kill anyone,” cut through the silence in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday as she spent her third day under gruelling cross-examination.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.