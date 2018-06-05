PE businessman sounds warning over porn scam

A Port Elizabeth businessman has sounded the warning over a porn scam in which his Facebook pictures were doctored and the scamster demanded thousands of rand for them not to be published.

The 70-year-old man said he was befriended on Facebook by a person whom he believed to be a woman.

They had a mutual friend in common.

The scamster then sent a private message asking to chat on WhatsApp with a request for the man's phone number.

“I did not think anything of it, so I sent my number," the man said.

To his shock, he was sent pictures that had been Photoshopped to make him appear naked.

“It is totally disgusting and what is of greater concern is that he now has pictures of my grandchildren as well,” he said.

He said another message asking for R 3 500 was sent, to which he responded he was unable to pay as he is a pensioner.

The price was then reduced to R 3000.

“I then told my wife and daughter what had happened, which upset my daughter in Cape Town and she called the guy.

“He made a joke out of it and laughed it off. He told my daughter that this is what he does and he wants the money or the pictures would be uploaded."

The father of two said he went to the Walmer police station on Saturday afternoon, but was not helped. He went back to the station on Monday but was told to wait until the scamster made contact with him again and then report it.

“What worries me is how many young people on social media are being subjected to this type of thing, as well as the impact it might have on my business?"

More on this story in The Herald tomorrow.