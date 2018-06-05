One dead, 74 homeless after Plett blaze

One person was killed and 74 left homeless after a fire in Plettenberg Bay’s Qolweni informal settlement on Sunday night.

Bitou municipal spokesman Manfred van Rooyen said the municipality had applied for urgent disaster relief funding.

The fire started at about 9pm and destroyed 25 shacks.

“Sadly, one fatality, of an elderly man, occurred during the fire and the Plettenberg Bay police have opened an unnatural death docket,” he said.

The man’s name will be released once his next of kin have been notified. The police spokesman on duty could not be reached for comment last night.

Van Rooyen said the fire department had not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Affected residents are staying at a community centre in the interim, but the municipality has already applied for assistance from the national Department of Human Settlements.

“The application for disaster funding is done in the context of 72 informal dwellings that have burnt down in April and May, in various settlements [prior to this fire],” Van Rooyen said.

“The Bitou housing section has indicated that it has a backlog of almost R600 000 in funding to assist affected victims with building materials.

“This will hopefully be addressed if the disaster funding application is approved.”

Meanwhile, Bitou mayor Msimboti Lobese has committed to helping victims who had lost identity documents and birth certificates in the fire and to help pupils obtain new school uniforms.