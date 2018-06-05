Old stadium to be demolished

It is the end of the road for Telkom Park in Port Elizabeth with the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) securing a permit to demolish the old stadium.

The stadium, formerly known as the Boet Erasmus Stadium, is owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality which is planning to redevelop the area.

MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said the agency managed to secure the demolition certificate after a lengthy process.

“The agency can now proceed, clearing the way for the city to leverage this prime piece of land,” he said.

“The process to demolish a structure of this size is fairly complex and drawn out due to the number of role player approvals involved, each with a set of criteria to be met.

“One such role player was the provincial department of environmental affairs, whose approval is necessary to safeguard sensitive environmental considerations, such as the protection of the flood line.”

The beleaguered stadium in Humewood has been stripped by thieves over the years with bricks, floorboards, window panes, doors and grandstand plastic chairs stolen.

MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere said: “A mandatory 20-day period for possible public objections to the demolition was also required before the demolition process could be initiated.”