Mystery as water works supervisor found dead along road

Mystery surrounds the incident as the marked municipal bakkie was found facing in the direction of Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge arrived on the scene with another detective within minutes of the body being found.

Beetge and several other police officials were on their way back from their annual competency shooting exercise at the police shooting range near Addo.

“We were heading back at about 12.20pm when I saw cars stopping alongside the road. I stopped to see if there was an accident or anyone needed assistance,” he said.

“The municipal bakkie was standing open with the man's body lying about 50m in front of the vehicle alongside the road.”

Beetge said the man was already dead when they arrived.

“I secured the crime scene along with another detective, but from what we can tell, nothing appears to be missing,” he said.

The man's wife and sons were on the scene later in the afternoon.

By 2.30pm, Beetge said that a spent bullet cartridge had been found about 70m back from where the municipal bakkie stopped.

“It is unclear if the cartridge will be part of this probe as it appears to be weathered and lying on the side of the road for some time,” he said.

Asked about any visible signs of injury, Beetge said that no signs of injury could be detected although the man had small traces of blood on his face.

“There is nothing to suggest he was shot. However, the cartridge has been taken as evidence to determine from what firearm it comes,” he said.

“At this stage, we do not know what happened but there are no signs of a struggle or visible wounds. Once an autopsy is done, we will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death to determine if any foul play is evident.”

Detectives canvassed the area for clues while the municipal bakkie was fingerprinted on the scene for clues.

An inquest investigation is under way and should evidence suggest murder, the case will be changed.