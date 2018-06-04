EC theft of trusty bike, setback for adventurer

Abrupt end to journey after riding through 17 countries

A Moroccan adventurer has had the bicycle that carried him through 17 African countries stolen in Jeffreys Bay. Yassine Ghallam, 32, said yesterday that the bike was stolen out of the Islamic Centre in Jeffreys Bay while he was praying there on Friday evening.

