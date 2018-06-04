Taxi boss gunned down

“My father wasn’t facing them and when he turned around to see who they were, the taller one of the two had his gun out and shot directly at him.

“When my father tried to hide behind my brother’s car, which was parked near his, the man fired a second shot and my father fell to the ground.”

Malibongwe said all he could think of was to tackle the man.

But when he got outside, the second man pointed a firearm at him and he ran back into the house.

His wounded father was still alive at this point.

However, noticing this, one of the gunmen walked back to Mngcokoca and shot him again twice.

“I was standing by the doorway and wanted to go help, but I feared being shot myself,” an upset Malibongwe said.

“Then me and one of the shooters locked eyes. He saw me and I saw him.”

He said that after the shooting, the men had walked away casually, still holding the guns.

Malibongwe said a family friend and nursing student had tried to apply pressure on the areas where his father was bleeding and he had put a blanket over him as it was cold.

Mngcokoca was declared dead on the scene later by paramedics.

Mngcokoca, who started out as a taxi driver, had been in the industry for more than 30 years.

He was the chairman of the Port Elizabeth District Taxi Association (Pedita).

Mngcokoca’s brother, Vukile, 56, said they believed the murder was a hit linked to the taxi industry clashes in the city.

“About three weeks ago, we had a private conversation and he [Mngcokoca] told me there was infighting within the association over posts,” Vukile said.

“It seemed there were two factions within the association, with some wanting posts, and he spoke out against that.”

Vukile said he had asked his brother to step down following the recent deaths of two other men involved in the taxi industry,

He said his brother had always pointed out wrongdoing, and had been stubborn and steadfast.

Early last month, taxi owner Mzukisi Kiti was gunned down at the corner of Govan Mbeki Avenue and Holland Street, in Central in what was also believed to be a hit.

Two years ago, former Pedita chairman Sandi Mbona was shot dead at his New Brighton home.

The murders followed a string of similar killings of Pedita officials since 2008, many of which remain unsolved.

“He was more than just a breadwinner and if he said something, I didn’t question it,” Vukile said.

“Our home was a home because of him – he taught us a lot.”

Chairman of the umbrella Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Association, Songezo Mpanda, said the taxi industry was shocked and saddened by Mngcokoca’s murder.

Mpanda said there seemed to be a syndicate within Pedita allegedly killing off its members.

He said the taxi association’s national executive committee was still trying to figure out what the internal issues were.

“There’s nothing wrong within the NMB taxi industry, it’s only Pedita that has issues, and we don’t foresee their issues spilling over into other alliances, so people can rest easy for now.

“But this thing is deep and is related to corruption,” Mpanda said.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that Mngcokoca had been shot by two men.

Asked if the case was linked to taxi violence, Beetge said Mngcokoca had been linked to the industry and “that’s the only thing I can release at this stage”.