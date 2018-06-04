News

One in three ambulances not working

Health professionals desperate as shocking figures show extent of crisis

By Estelle Ellis - 04 June 2018

About one in three of the Eastern Cape’s ambulances is out of order at present, the Department of Health confirmed at the weekend.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X