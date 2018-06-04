News

R200 000 and nine years of interest

Court awards damages for man raped in police cell

Complainant should have been released on bail on night of arrest

By Estelle Ellis - 04 June 2018

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered that a Port Elizabeth man should receive R200 000 in damages and nine years of interest after he was raped in police holding cells following an arrest for drunken driving.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Off-duty cop involved in Durban shooting
Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls

Most Read

X