ANC councillor Nombiba to remain behind bars

ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba will have to remain behind bars for now after his application for leave to appeal his fraud and money laundering convictions failed in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.

Nombiba is serving five years at St Albans Prison after he was found guilty of defrauding the municipality out of R20 000, which was meant for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation which cares for the elderly and cleans schools in the community.

Magistrate Hannes Claassen said there was no reasonable prospect of success.