Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped his three young daughters.

The rapes and other sexual acts occurred between 2009 and 2018 in Bendo Park‚ a suburb of Polokwane‚ police said.

The girls are aged seven‚ ten and 13.

“Upon the discovery of these heinous deeds‚ the mother of the three girls immediately laid charges of sexual assault and rape against her estranged husband.”

The suspect was still on the run but the manhunt for him was continuing‚ police said.

“The Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has expressed with concern‚ his disappointment and disgust in this matter and has assigned a team of investigators to hunt the perpetrator so that he can face the full might of the law.”