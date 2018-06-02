The rise of a Knysna phoenix
An enterprising resident has used car insurance to create a cosy little home for himself
An enterprising Knysna resident left devastated by the fires a year ago has come out on top with an unusual new, tiny home which he built using the insurance payout from his gutted car.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.