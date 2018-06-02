Strike sees child die while waiting for ambulance
A child has died in Butterworth while waiting for an ambulance as a result of striking Emergency Medical Services staff and the Department of Health has threatened striking workers with disciplinary proceedings if they do not return to work.
Section 27 has written to the provincial health department informing it of the child’s death, saying the Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition has been flooded with complaints arising from the strike.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “The department is aware of the reported death after Section 27 wrote to the department.”
He said the child who died had been waiting to be transferred from Butterworth to East London.
Affected areas include Alice, Bedford, Butterworth, Cathcart, East London, Fort Beaufort, Keiskammahoek, Mdantsane and Peddie.
Kupelo said the department’s superintendentgeneral, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, had written to the striking workers giving them an ultimatum to work or face action.
Section 27’s Ntsiki Mpulo said in a statement that health professionals had reported that they had been unable to transfer patients in need of urgent medical care due to the lack of ambulances.
Kupelo said: “The situation is being dealt with.
“The department has contracted the services of private ambulances to work but they are being intimidated by striking EMS staff. The department has further sent out non-emergency vehicles, but they too were intimidated.”
Mpulo said: “We urge the MEC of health, premier Phumulo Masualle and the Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi to prioritise the lives of patients and take decisive action.”
Nehawu provincial secretary Miki Jaceni said: “We did not apply for a strike, but we are aware of the threats faced by our members. Currently there is a meeting with our members and the SG, under way, in Port Elizabeth.”