Strike sees child die while waiting for ambulance

A child has died in Butterworth while waiting for an ambulance as a result of striking Emergency Medical Services staff and the Department of Health has threatened striking workers with disciplinary proceedings if they do not return to work.

Section 27 has written to the provincial health department informing it of the child’s death, saying the Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition has been flooded with complaints arising from the strike.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “The department is aware of the reported death after Section 27 wrote to the department.”

He said the child who died had been waiting to be transferred from Butterworth to East London.

Affected areas include Alice, Bedford, Butterworth, Cathcart, East London, Fort Beaufort, Keiskammahoek, Mdantsane and Peddie.

Kupelo said the department’s superintendentgeneral, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, had written to the striking workers giving them an ultimatum to work or face action.